Corpus Christi Veterans Stand Down to deliver hygiene products and a warm meal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attention homeless veterans, the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veteran's Affairs is hosting a one-stop access to benefit you. They will be providing some basic items for your immediate use including a hot lunch, personal hygiene kits, hair cuts, flu shots and more.
Contact tomlet53@yahoo.com for more information.
The event is Friday, Nov. 4, 2002 at 311 N. Staples, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
