Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project to kick off with cast and crew call

A city-wide cast and crew call will take place Wednesday night at 6 p.m. downtown at House of Rock.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all screenwriters, directors, actors, and musicians! It’s time to make films for the Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project.

“You want to be on a team, this is the place to be. You want to start a team, this is the place to be,” said Heidi Hovda, co-founder of the event.

Even if you’re unsure about being part of a film, Hovda said it’s a great way to network and learn more.

“Just come and learn more and connect with the creative community,” said Hovda.

Last year, there were challenges when it came to film ordinances that impacted film makers. Hovda says this year, there shouldn’t be any problems after an update to the city’s film ordinance.

“We should not have the same problem this year as we did last year,” said Hovda.

This event is the beginning to the annual project and majority of the events take place at House of Rock.

On July 2 there will be a screening of previous CC7D films.

The official kick off will be held July 6 at House of Rock. This event is where teams can officially enter and pay their dues to participate.

Films are due on July 13.