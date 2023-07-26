Corpus Christi Fire Department receives $10K grant from Flint Hills Resources

CCFD is one of about 20 Coastal Bend fire departments that get a Helping Heroes grant every year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is getting a $10,000 grant from Flint Hills Resources.

Fire officials said the grant will help pay for supplies and training that go beyond their current budget, filling gaps in the department as well. CCFD is one of approximately 20 Coastal Bend fire departments that receive a Helping Heroes grant every year.

These are small grants that range from $5,000 to 10,000. Officials said they can go a long way toward helping those departments meet some of their unfunded needs.

"This is an investment for our community, plain and simple," said Andy Saenz, Public Affairs Director for Flint Hills Resources in Texas. "We know that this money will be well spent. We know that it goes toward a direct need in our community."

Flint Hills Resources started the Helping Heroes program in 2012, and has awarded more than $1.3 million statewide to emergency responders. Saenz said it is money that helps keep Texas communities safe, including Flint Hills' 1,000 workers living in the Coastal Bend.

"If they're in the community and they get into a car accident and the fire department is the first one to show up, some of the money that was, that could have been used in these grants may go to save their lives or to help their situations or their family members," Saenz said.

CCFD Fire Chief Brandon Wade said when his department applies for the Flint Hills grant, they have a plan for what they will use it for. He said applying for the grant every year can help address different needs.

"This year, we're going to be putting the grant to use by doing specialized boat training for our members, which aids us in the rescue of individuals or incidents that occur on or near the water," Wade said.

Wade said CCFD has multiple boat responses every year, which could be in the Gulf of Mexico or during floods. He said the grant helps cover the cost of the training, which is set up by instructors from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX).

"Almost free training for us and that's what makes it so special, that's why we're so thankful for our community partners," Wade said.

Saenz said the Helping Heroes grants used to be smaller, but the program has grown over time.

"These are not huge grants, but it's our way to pitch in to say, 'Hey guys and girl, and ladies, thank you all so much for all the hard work that you do to take care of us," Saenz said.

For some smaller fire departments, the money helps buy radios. It could also fund equipment like the jaws of life, which helps get people trapped in cars out quicker.

Flint Hills Resources said the Helping Heroes grant application period is still open. They expect the total amount given in 2023 to be about $50,000.

