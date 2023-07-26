Benavides ISD returns to school Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their motto is 'Once and eagle, always an eagle'. Benavides ISD welcomed back kids to class Wednesday, July 26, 2023 and are looking forward to reframing the discussion of what it means to be a rural South Texas school district.
Superintendent Samuel Bueno visited lived with First Edition to talk about what he is looking forward to most and how students and parents can prepare for a productive year.
Click here to learn more about the district's operation and plans for the future.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Visible damage on new Harbor Bridge is cosmetic, developers say
- Chris Perez returns to Corpus Christi, hangs out with Selena's family
- Woman, unborn baby killed in crash after hitting alligator on highway, officials say
- Sinton's Blake Mitchell selected by Kansas City Royals in MLB Draft
- One killed, two injured when grain elevator collapses in Tynan
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.