Benavides ISD returns to school Wednesday

Hallways will be filled with kids again Wednesday morning at Benavides ISD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their motto is 'Once and eagle, always an eagle'. Benavides ISD welcomed back kids to class Wednesday, July 26, 2023 and are looking forward to reframing the discussion of what it means to be a rural South Texas school district.

Superintendent Samuel Bueno visited lived with First Edition to talk about what he is looking forward to most and how students and parents can prepare for a productive year.

