CCISD releases supplies list for upcoming school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from June 9.
The Corpus Christi Independent School District has released the 2021-2022 school supplies list for all grade levels.
The district will continue offering year-round instruction with eight days of intercession for students.
According to the state, year-round districts offer instruction 11 out of the 12-months of a year. This new calendar meets that criteria.
Below is a list of school supplies that the district is asking students to bring this year.
CCISD's new school year will begin August 10 and end June 1.
This upcoming year, CCISD announced that it will be going back to normal with all classes be held in-person.
The reason? Administrators said it's because the 87th Texas legislature did not pass additional funding for virtual schooling. The district said it'll continue to encourage vaccinations and self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms.
The mask mandate has also ended for the district. Students and staff will not be required to cover their faces.
