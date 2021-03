Vaccination clinics will be held on March 23 and 24. Here’s what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is set to receive COVID-19 vaccines for residents needing their first dose.

Vaccination clinics are scheduled for March 23 and 24. Pre-registration is now open, click here.

For more information you can call 361-356-9572. For more information on vaccine clinics across the Coastal Bend, click here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.