Your Health

Severe grief can lead to heart problems according to latest study

Blood pressure shot up for those reliving extreme grief a new finding reveals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Gregg Silverman explained to First Edition viewers just how serious heart issues can come from extreme loss or grief in general.

A new study in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine, demonstrated an association between grief severity and elevated systolic blood pressure response.  

Click here for the full article.

