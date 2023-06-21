AC repair at Padre Island Dollar General forces early closure, highlights business challenges

General Manager of Scott Air Conditioning and Heating Johnny Hinojosa said that broken units are a much bigger headache for businesses than for homeowners.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've heard about how to keep your AC bills from eating into your pocketbook and ensuring that your unit is in good shape. But what about business owners whose AC is on the fritz?

3NEWS spoke with customers near the Dollar General on Padre Island, who said the store's AC went out, forcing them to shorten their hours.



Dollar General customer Kenneth Hattersley said the early closure made it difficult for him to beat the heat on Wednesday.

"I wanted to come here and just grab some water because I was headed to the beach," he said. "It's the cheapest place on the island to buy things so I was hoping to come in here and grab some water. It's upsetting. It's not cool."

The signs on the building indicate that they are closed from noon to five for maintenance work. Another customer, Angel Valverde, said he was told it was due to a broken air conditioner.



"How are you going to be able to have any customers if you don't have any AC. It's the middle of the heat," he said.



3NEWS also spoke with Johnny Hinojosa, the General Manager of Scott Air Conditioning and Heating, who said that broken units are a much bigger headache for businesses than for homeowners.



"On commercial equipment we can be looking at anywhere from 20-30 weeks out as far as lead time. And on smaller type of equipment, commercial, anywhere from 10-15 weeks out," he said.



Hinojosa said the cost in time and money can be staggering. However, there are some options.

"And the plan B would be having some rental type equipment to provide businesses to have their employees stay active at work," he said.



Hinojosa said the best insurance is to have your systems checked every spring. 3NEWS did reach out to the manager of the Dollar General but has not heard back.

