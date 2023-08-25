x
Amos Rehabilitation Keep saves 'laughing seagull' after tropical storm

Officials said they discovered him buried in the sand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A seagull was found by the Amos Rehabilitation Keep on Port Aransas Beach after patrolling local shores for injured wildlife after Tropical Storm Harold’s arrival Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, officials said they discovered him buried in the sand, entangled in fishing line and waterlogged.

 He was dried off and his temperature was brought back to normal levels.

 He is now free to squawk around local shores with his new name: Harold.

