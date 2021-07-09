x
Highway 59 east near Bee County line shut down due to fatal accident

The Beeville Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.
BEE COUNTY, Texas — A fatal accident has shut down Highway 59 East near Cobb Webb Road and the Bee County Line.

Fatal Accident on Highway 59 East near County line, highway is shut down !!! Avoid area and seek alternative route

Posted by Beeville Fire Department on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

No other information is known at this time. The Beeville Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

