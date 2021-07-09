Highway 59 east near Bee County line shut down due to fatal accident

BEE COUNTY, Texas — A fatal accident has shut down Highway 59 East near Cobb Webb Road and the Bee County Line.
No other information is known at this time. The Beeville Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.
