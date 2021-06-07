Infant in critical condition after being mauled by a Pitbull in Corpus Christi

A visiting family member's six month old child was attacked by the host's dog.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A six month old infant is in critical condition at Driscoll Children's Hospital after being mauled by a dog late in the evening on the Fourth of July.

The dog is said to be a Pitbull mix and is now in quarantine at Animal Care Services. The infant had severe head injuries and required surgery.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night at a home on Crestview Drive off of Airline Road. A visiting family member's child was attacked by the host's dog.

ACS was called to assist and impound the dog. It's currently being held to make sure it doesn't have rabies.

"Usually 10 days from the day of bite, and that way the animal is quarantined because ten days is the minimal time for rabies to develop," Joel Skidmore with ACS said.

