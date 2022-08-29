City of Corpus Christi looks to address issues regarding flooding on North Beach

The solutions will be varied, including sand dunes behind the beaches, a seawall, tidal gates, elevated buildings and infrastructure, and even storm water pumps.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is working to address the issue of flooding on North Beach.

Using Monday's rains as another example, flooding on North Beach seems like a never ending problem.

Corpus Christi City Councilman Billy Lerma said the issue has been on his mind for decades.

"We've waited a long time, probably 30 years or more for North Beach," Lerma said.

At this week's regular meeting, city council will hear a presentation from a California based architectural firm that designed the public restrooms on North Beach to fix drainage problems.

Those include being at sea level, both coastal and tidal flooding and everyday rain. First estimates for several different phases of flood control carries a current price tag of some $43 million.

"They took all these studies, of all the years that we've done on the drainage problem on North Beach," Lerma said," they've consolidated all the information that they have there to come up with the best solution that fits the city on North Beach but also for cost factor."

Even a summer shower can cause high water problems on North Beach. The idea of using canals for drainage has fascinated people for years. City Manager Peter Zanoni said a new plan may include some canals that can be used by tourists and residents alike.

"We're recommending a linear canal. That's something that the locals can take advantage of," Zanoni said. "You don't need a million dollar yacht to enjoy a beautiful canal. The features that we'll show tomorrow will show areas where families can go to enjoy the outdoors, enjoy the water, and stay fit."

The solutions will be varied, including sand dunes behind the beaches, a seawall, tidal gates, elevated buildings and infrastructure, and even storm water pumps.

Lerma said another challenge is waiting for the Harbor Bridge to be completed.

"We won't be able to go to phase three until the old Harbor Bridge gets knocked down," Lerma said.

Lerma and Zanoni said they've already secured some $10 million towards the project pending council approval in the next couple of weeks.

