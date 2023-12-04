House Bill 20 sparks conversation from various Coastal Bend officials

State Representatives are looking at a bill to setup a new border enforcement unit that can send back or arrest migrants.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A proposed law is looking to set up a new state border enforcement unit that would have the power to return migrants to their country -- or arrest them.

3NEWS spoke with Edie Canales who runs the South Texas Human Rights Center in Falfurrias. Canales was called to testify before state lawmakers over House Bill 20.

The bill would create a state unit of officers who would be empowered to send back or arrest migrants crossing the border. Canales told 3NEWS that he isn't fond of the idea.

”Creating legislation is another tool to try and go after migrants and immigrants," he said. "You know if the effort is to try to deter people from coming -- nothing is going to work.”



Falfurrias veterinarian Dr. Michael Vickers and his group known as the Texas Border Volunteers will be out in the brush next week in the Hebbronville area looking for migrants.

On April 29, Vickers will be one of the featured speakers at a rally in Austin. One of its demands to lawmakers is for them to declare an invasion of our southern border, something Vickers fully stands behind with House Bill 20.

"It’s not like they’re going to be deputizing just any individual," he said. "That person is probably going to have to have a concealed handgun permit if not, they’re still able to carry. But, they’re also going to be vetted and trained. They’ll be going through a training session and I’m all for it.”



Kleberg County has also had to deal with migrants trying to illegally enter the country. Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick is taking a more wait-and-see attitude toward HB 20.

"At this point, you know we’re keeping a neutral position. Frankly, we do need help, but is this it? We don’t know,” he said.



Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have come out in support of HB 20. Now it’s up to lawmakers to weigh the pros and cons of this latest border plan.

