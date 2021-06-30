Major upgrades coming to the downtown marina in Corpus Christi

Modern concrete and steel docks, new power pedestals, updated woodwork, improved landscaping and a new boardwalk on People’s Street are all part of the project.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you want to see the only downtown marina on the Gulf Coast, you’ll have to come to Corpus Christi. It has been called one of the gems of our city and is currently undergoing an upgrade – to the tune of nearly $15 million.

Modern concrete and steel docks, new power pedestals, updated woodwork, improved landscaping and a new boardwalk on People’s Street are all part of the comprehensive project.

Beyond that, some changes to the Marina Advisory Committee, as approved this week by the City Council.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo says, “I wanted to make sure that our Marina Advisory Board was going to be the strongest it can be so that we can utilize it the way it should be.”

The committee has been comprised of nine members, all appointed by the Council. Currently, six of those spots are vacant.

Before, some of the slots were reserved for an Environmentalist, an Engineer, a Marine Biologist and someone associated with a downtown restaurant. Mayor Paulette Guajardo tells us that even though the open slots don’t have to be filled with people from those backgrounds, they certainly can be.

“Really, by opening up these restrictions on that board,” says Guajardo, “we allow for greater participation and just greater inclusivity, if you will.”

The adjustment is something the Mayor said creates an opportunity to recruit diverse new voices when it comes to recommendations regarding the development, use and preservation of the Marina.

Mayor Guajardo said she personally championed the change, after seeing how other Marina Advisory Boards in states like California, Washington and Florida are structured.

“We just wanted to see what the best practice was because we want to make sure that moving forward, as we are revitalizing that marina, that we utilize all of our tools, and this is a huge one,” said Guajardo.

Moving forward, the Mayor wants to look back to a time when families like hers would gather at the downtown marina on weekends.

A place to reflect on what was; a place to realize what can be.

If you would like to apply for one of the committee vacancies, you only have until Tuesday, July 6. An application may be found on the city’s website.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.