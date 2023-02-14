Ingleside ISD unveils new welding center

The new facility now has 28 booths and state-of-the-art equipment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District unveiled their new and improved welding center in order to keep up with the districts interest in welding.

The district's old welding facility was a converted gymnasium at an elementary school, but the new structure was specifically built for welding.

It'll provide students with as much education and training in the trade before they graduate.

"All we're trying to do really is build up this next workforce group," said Ingleside welding instructor Donnie Murphy. "We're trying to make sure that these kids have the base knowledge to get out there and start earning a dollar. Not only that, to start earning a career.

Ingleside High School Principal Steve Edlin told 3NEWS that preparing the next workforce is vital as companies in the community constantly hire their students right out of high school.

