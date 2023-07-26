Kingsville man discovers priceless presidential connection in painting found at local thrift store

Kingsville resident Daniel Lopez called the Presidential Library and Museum in Staunton, Virginia. They said they would easily take the painting off his hands.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Kingsville man has made a hobby out of finding rare pieces, but a trip to the Kingsville Goodwill Store turned up an item that would even surprise him.

A painting 3NEWS learned has a presidential connection.

Kingsville resident Daniel Lopez said that when he initially saw the painting, he passed on it.

"I looked at it and gave it a second thought. Nah, better not, you know, kind of short on money," he said.

After seeing something special in the painting, Lopez decided to come back and purchase it. After all, it was marked down 75 percent!

"It was $9.99," he said.

A great deal that turned out to be a priceless find. When Lopez inspected the painting closer, he realized it was a one-of-a- kind original painting.

"I saw that and saw a little typing on that, got to be important, right? I looked him up; was a guy named Dave Jones," he said.

With nothing but the name of the artist and the description to go on, Lopez did some digging. The caption at the bottom of the painting read, "Boyhood home of Woodrow Wilson."

The caption on the painting goes on to say the 27th President of the United States, a bit of a misprint because Wilson is actually the 28th President.

Lopez then placed a call to the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum in Staunton, Virginia.

"They didn't even hesitate; we'll take it," he said.

Lopez said that he will be donating the original painting to the library, even turning down another offer.

"One of my family members asked me, 'How much are you going to give me?' I told him it's priceless man," he said.

Lopez said he would even get to have his name posted underneath the painting as the person who donated it.

"There's a lot of treasures in the thrift shops, there's a lot of treasures in the garage, attics, basemen, if you have any doubt, do the research like I did and you will be surprised," he said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!