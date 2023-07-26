T-MISD superintendent wants $165 million dollar bond before voters soon

A new school, along with a new career and technology center, is on the list of needs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District officials with the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District are gearing up for another possible bond proposal.

Last year, a $95 million bond was voted down. This time, the request is looking to be around $165 million.

"If we can pass this bond it will put Tuloso-Midway in a situation where for the next two or three generations we will be able to serve our needs,” said Tuloso-Midway ISD Superintendent Steve VanMatre.

VanMatre said the district needs more classroom space. He says 67 students at the high school were enrolled in dual credit courses last year and now that number has jumped up to over 750 this year.

"We are outgrowing what we have. So, we need a brand new career and technology center to offset that. Our enrollment is increasing at the high school," he said.

VanMatre said the district needs new buses and has to beef up security. He also wants to see a new school built as well.

"It’s going to be a junior high because we’re going to use the middle school for the fifth and sixth grade campus," he said.

Christine Hay and her husband live right down the street from Tuloso-Midway High School and said they support the effort to improve the schools in the area.

"I support schools. My children and my grandchildren were in the schools and a lot of those tax dollars go to help them out," she said.

VanMatre said he's going to make his bond presentation at the Aug. 21 school board meeting where it could be approved and set for the November election.

