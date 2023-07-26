Driscoll ISD prioritizes safety on first day back with enhanced security measures

3NEWS spoke with Driscoll ISD Superintendent Cynthia Garcia, who said she is aiming to provide a comfortable and safe learning environment.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tamaulipas — It was the first day of school for students over at Driscoll Independent School District.

Both students and teachers were buzzing with excitement as they made their return to the classroom.

The school district has experienced significant growth over the years, and that includes an emphasis on safety protocols, which is something that's top of mind for everyone.

3NEWS spoke with Driscoll ISD Superintendent Cynthia Garcia, who said she is aiming to provide a comfortable and safe learning environment.

"We've done a lot of things. Putting alarms on our exterior doors so they go off in case they stay open for some reason, which they shouldn't," she said. "Ring doorbells at every classroom so teachers know who is coming into the room. We also installed bullet resistant film on all of our windows so that adds to the hardening of the school and making sure that we have our kids safe while we're here."

Garcia said that despite being a small district, Driscoll ISD is a robust and thriving community.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!