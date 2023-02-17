Large brush fire burns over 178 acres west of Falfurrias

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service and Brooks County told 3NEWS that vegetation in the area is bone dry, and residents should be aware of those conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Texas Forest Service crews are continuing to try and put out a 178 acre grass fire that started Thursday night west of Falfurrias.

Brooks County Emergency Management Director Ruben Ramirez told 3NEWS that some 22 fire departments initially showed up to help fight the fire due to its proximity to nearby structures -- one being a natural gas plant.

"It was a pretty aggressive, fire weather conditions. We had high winds and low humidity. There was a lot of vegetation. It appeared to be a roadside start," he said. "There were no powerlines in the area. Nothing that would start that fire. We had about 22 agencies on the scene. A fire was 178 acres and was pretty close to some structures. So it was critical that we attack that fire very quickly."

The forest service and Brooks County officials told 3NEWS that vegetation in the area is bone dry and that people should be cautious of those conditions.

Officials recommend that residents keep their property mowed and watered on days that winds are strong. They add not to let your vehicle idle in dry brush areas because the catalytic converter could catch the grass on fire.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.