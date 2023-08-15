Local fishing charter crew sees a 'whale' of a sight off the Port Aransas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The crew on a local deep-sea fishing charter came upon a rare sight in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.
Gulf Magic Fishing’s Alexus Broome and Addison Smith said they were only six miles off the coast of Port Aransas fishing when they saw a large dark spot swimming below them in the water.
The two say it took them a second to figure out what it was, and then they realized a whale shark was swimming just below them.
The two grabbed their cameras and captured some incredible video.
Whale sharks are most often found off the coasts of Mexico, Belize, Thailand, South America, and Australia.
Broome and Smith said they can't believe how close it was to the Texas shore and in such shallow water.
