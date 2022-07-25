Moderate wildfire risk for Coastal Bend as heat and dry conditions continue to fuel fires across Texas

The Texas A&M Forest Service released a map showing the risk for wildfires in areas across the stae.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As wildfires continue to spread across Texas, the Texas A&M Forest Service released a map showing the risk for fires in locations across the state.

The map shows the Coastal Bend area shaded in blue, which means a moderate risk for wildfire activity.

Heat and dry conditions are not helping.

The San Gabriel Fire is burning in Williamson County, near the Austin area. It has burned 500 acres and is currently 75 percent contained.

The Chalk Mountain Fire in Somerville County in North Texas also continues to burn Monday morning. That fire has burned more than 6,000 acres and is only 20 percent contained.

There are two minor injuries that've been reported, but no casualties, according to Gov. Abbott. The governor also confirmed that 16 homes were destroyed in the fire and five were damaged, though a full account of the damage was not yet available.

Extreme drought and extreme heat are a bad combination when it comes to wildfire risk. We saw this in 2011, when we had a record-breaking wildfire season in Texas.

Numerous fires burned over 1,000 acres. Six of the 10 largest wildfires in Texas history happened in April 2011 and more than 4 million acres in total were burned across Texas.

The summer of 2011 saw more than 70 triple-digit heat days and it was also the worst one-year drought period in Texas history.

