New City-operated Health District approved by Nueces County Commissioners in 4-1 vote

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After months of back and forth negotiations between the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County, commissioners made a final vote on Monday to decide the future of the City-County Public Health District.

Effective Tuesday, March 1, the City of Corpus Christi will take full management authority of the existing Health District.

Nueces County Commissioners voted 4-1 at a special meeting Monday, finalizing a new business model and partnership agreement for the Health District. This agreement will see the City exclusively operate the Health District with the County acting as a customer in the partnership.

Negotiations began back in October of 2021 when Corpus Christi's City Council voted unanimously to form their own health department. Nueces County Commissioners expressed concern about the plan, and since then have been in negotiations with the City to develop the alternate business proposal.

The final agreement will be brought before Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and councilmembers during Tuesday's regularly scheduled council meeting.

The City said a signing ceremony will be held later this week to finalize the deal.

Last week, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni released a video update explaining the changes that had been made to the new business model throughout negotiations.

Some additions were requested by Nueces County, including a new clinic to be put in the Calderon building in Robstown, Texas -- something Zanoni said will begin this fiscal year. They also called for expanded service into rural communities using their recently purchased mobile bus clinic.

Zanoni said that initially, for at least the first few weeks or possibly even the first couple of months, services offered by the health district will not change, nor will the locations they're provided from. He did say those could change over time as the City works to better health outcomes for the community.

Another thing that Zanoni said will not change, at least for now, is the name of the health district. It will still be referred to as the City of Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District.

