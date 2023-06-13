City of Rockport issues water-boil notice Tuesday

A water-line leak and subsequent low pressure is the reason for the boil notice.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport issued a water-boil notice to residents Tuesday.

The city of Rockport issued a news release advising residents of the notice after a contractor working on a water line damaged the line and caused a leak. That leak resulted in low water pressure, which is ultimately the reason for the boil notice.

Repairs to the damaged line were expected to be finished Tuesday evening, but the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires residents to boil water when water lines suffer a loss in pressure in order to destroy any possible bacteria or microbes that may have entered.

City officials said in the release that they will alert residents when it is safe to discontinue the boil notice.

