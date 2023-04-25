Sinton HS students honor friend through project entry at TAMU-K Agricultural Mechanics Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 80 high school entries were lines up for the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Agricultural Mechanics Show.
Excited students were ready to put their skills on display. The projects were judged by workmanship, construction difficulty, build quality and the student's showmanship ability.
3NEWS spoke with Sinton High School senior Kole Havelka who said it wasn't just about the competition Tuesday -- it was personal.
"Part of the pit was dedicated to one of our buddies that passed away, Allister Zimmerman. We have his initials in the fire box," he said.
It was months ago, in late December, when 17-year-old Allister Zimmerman tragically died in a crash on County Road 2249 in San Patricio County.
On Tuesday, Zimmerman's family was able to purchase the customized pit in a silent auction to be delivered to the show.
