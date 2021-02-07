SPID ramp reversal project paused for holiday weekend

Lane closures will resume Tuesday of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers may experience less construction-related slowdowns on the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) Ramp Reversal project this Independence Day weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is pausing lane closures on the main lanes for the holiday weekend beginning at noon today. However, contractors may continue to work behind concrete traffic barriers or during emergencies. Lane closures will resume Tuesday of next week.

Next week, weather permitting, TxDOT contractors will close a section of the eastbound mainlanes, as well as the eastbound Everhart Road exit ramp, and eastbound Kostoryz Road entrance ramp. The closures include:

SH 358 Eastbound Mainlanes

9 p.m. Wednesday (7/7) to 6 a.m. Thursday (7/8): All SH 358 eastbound mainlanes will be closed at Weber Road as the contractor continues to remove barriers on the eastbound mainlanes.

All SH 358 eastbound mainlanes will be closed at Weber Road as the contractor continues to remove barriers on the eastbound mainlanes. Eastbound SH 358 drivers will exit at Weber, continue on the eastbound frontage road, and re-enter the mainlanes after Everhart Road.

The eastbound entrance ramp from Kostoryz will also be closed. Drivers may enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Weber.

SH 358 Eastbound Everhart Road Exit

9 p.m. Tuesday (7/6) to 6 a.m. Wednesday (7/7): The eastbound Everhart exit ramp will close for concrete work along the new Weber entrance ramp.

Drivers wishing to access Everhart may exit at Weber and travel eastbound to Everhart.

Meanwhile, these recurring closures are planned for next week:

SH 358 Eastbound Weber Road Entrance Ramp

The existing eastbound Weber entrance ramp will be closed until the new entrance ramp opens in summer 2021. Drivers wishing to enter the eastbound mainlanes from Weber may use the following detours:

Northbound and southbound drivers on Weber may take the westbound frontage road to Kostoryz, use the turnaround, and enter the eastbound mainlanes using the Kostoryz entrance ramp.

Drivers on the eastbound frontage road wishing to enter the eastbound mainlanes may use the Weber turnaround, take the westbound frontage road to Kostoryz, and enter the eastbound mainlanes using the Kostoryz entrance ramp.

Left lane closed on the SH 358 eastbound frontage road between Weber and Everhart until the new eastbound Weber entrance ramp opens. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SH 358 Eastbound Frontage Road

Daytime and nighttime single-lane closures will continue on the eastbound frontage road at various locations between Ayers Street and Airline Road. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will always remain open.

SH 358 Turnarounds

The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound frontage road turnarounds at Staples Street will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

Until further notice: The SH 358 westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnaround at Staples will remain closed daily and nightly for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

For more information on the SH 358 ramp reversal project, motorists are encouraged to follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed, @TxDOT_Corpus, and/or visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov (key word search “SH 358 Reconstruction”) for project information and to subscribe to email updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.