A guide to the Fourth of July weekend in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Fourth of July weekend is among us in the Coastal Bend and we here at 3News want to ensure that you have the most up to date information with all that's happening this weekend.

Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

The celebration in Corpus Christi kicks off Friday, July 2, with a BBQ kick off sponsored by the Nueces County Brewing Company. Click here for the full schedule.

You can stream the firework show on our website on Sunday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Beach Safety

Know before you go. First responders are urging residents to be cautious at the beach, be aware of rip currents and pay attention to the flag warning system. Red flags mean water conditions are hazardous and swimming isn't recommended.

DWI patrolling and illegal fireworks

Call (361) 886-2600, NOT 911, to report illegal fireworks.

Police, along with firefighters, will also be responding to fireworks being set off inside city limits, which is illegal.

For people who are caught red handed, they will be given one expensive lesson.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha said someone found to be in possession of fireworks could face up to a $2,000 dollar fine per open package.

Road Closures begin Sunday

Downtown road closures on Sunday for the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration will begin at 7:30 a.m., city officials announced.

Downtown

North Shoreline Boulevard between Power Street and Coopers Alley will be closed.

South Shoreline Boulevard between IH-37 and John Sartain Street will be closed. South Shoreline Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Power Street and IH-37.

Northbound Water Street is reduced to one lane between Coopers Alley and Lomax Street.

Eastbound IH-37 between Water Street and South Shoreline Boulevard will be closed.

Access to establishments fronting Shoreline Boulevard will be maintained via Water Street.

Existing ONE-WAY streets will be temporarily converted to TWO-WAY traffic flow for the duration of the closure.

Access to the T-Heads will be maintained via Water Street.

There will be parking restrictions at various locations where “NO PARKING SPECIAL EVENT” signage is posted.

North Beach

At 7:00 p.m. or as directed by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

SB US 181 “Texas State Aquarium/USS Lexington/North Beach” Exit will be Closed.

Pet Safety

According to Corpus Christi Animal Services, the Fourth of July can cause an increase in calls for lost pets who are spooked by fireworks.

Joel Skidmore with ACS said that making sure your pets feel safe during fireworks is important and don't trust a fence or enclosure. If scared enough, they can still manage to escape.

One way to be proactive is by making sure your pet is microchipped.

The city offers free microchipping every Thursday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Once your pet is microchipped, they will be up to date with the city's new registration and license requirements.

