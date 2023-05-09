Woman hit by shrapnel from Harbor Bridge project crane accuses Flatiron Dragados of negligence

The injured woman is now prepared to sue the developer if both parties cannot resolve the issue through their insurance company.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman who was injured during a Corpus Christi Hooks game at Whataburger Field last month is accusing New Harbor Bridge Project developer Flatiron Dragados LLC of negligence.

Ada Hernandez is prepared to sue Flatiron Dragados LLC if both parties cannot first resolve the issue through the developer's insurance carrier.

3NEWS received the letter that Houston-based attorney Loren Klitsas, who is representing Hernandez, sent to Flatiron Dragados LLC that reads:

Dear Sir or Madam:

Please be advised that the undersigned has been retained by Ada Hernandez to represent her in her cause of action regarding an accident which occurred on or about April 22, 2023, in Nueces County, Texas. Our firm has been assigned an undivided interest in the above referenced claim of which we ask you to take note.

Our investigations reveal that the cause of the accident involving Ada Hernandez was negligence on your part.

Please forward a copy of this letter to your insurance carrier so that an amicable solution of this matter can be reached. Your failure to respond to this letter will be taken as an admission of liability.

If no response is received from you or your insurance carrier, suit may be filed without further notice.

Klitsas said that Hernandez, who is married to San Antonio Missions pitcher Nick Hernandez, was pushing their 7-month-old child in a stroller behind the left-field seating area when she was hit by shrapnel.

The Missions were playing the Hooks at Whataburger Field that night.

Before the shrapnel reportedly hit Ada Hernandez, fans heard a loud bang, and quickly saw a crane catch fire close to the field. CCFD officials said a cable failure near the crane caused it to fail and catch fire.

3NEWS talked to one eyewitness who was sitting very close to Ada Hernandez when she was hurt by possible shrapnel from the crane incident while watching the game.

"I saw a lady pushing a stroller," said Andrew Neystel. "She got hit by something and just collapsed. She hadn't gotten up."

Klitsas told 3NEWS that as a result of being hit by flying debris, Ada Hernandez spent three days in the ICU in Corpus Christi with a serious injury to her spleen. He said that Ada Hernandez still is being treated in Houston, and hopes to return to her job as a nurse.

3NEWS reached out to both Flatiron Dragados LLC and the Texas Department of Transportation, but both declined to comment.

