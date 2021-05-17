Three women arrested on charges of prostitution after soliciting an undercover Corpus Christi police officer

A 19-year-old female, 23-year-old female, and a 34-year-old female were arrested and charged with prostitution.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An anti-prostitution operation conducted by the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division on Saturday, May 15, resulted in the arrests of three women on charges of prostitution in Corpus Christi.

Police said a 19-year-old female, 23-year-old female, and a 34-year-old female were arrested after they solicited an undercover Corpus Christi police officer for sexual acts in exchange for money.

Officials said the operation targeted individuals that solicit via various online platforms.

NVID Detectives were assisted in the operation by Operations Division Officers, Nueces County District Attorney’s Office, as well as civilians with the Red Cord Initiative.

All of the individuals arrested during Saturday’s operation declined to participate in the RCI. The RCI is a prostitution diversion program aimed to provide practical and emotional support for those involved in prostitution.

Red Cord Initiative

The program is successful due to the collaboration between the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, social service organizations, the Nueces County District Attorney Office, and the Corpus Christi Police Department. The program affords those involved with sex work an opportunity to address the myriad of behavioral, social, and psychological problems they have faced throughout their lifetime.

Since 2013, Red Cord has provided case management, health services, job training, substance abuse treatment, clothing, housing, counseling, and other social services needed to address the circumstances related to their involvement in prostitution. Participants who successfully complete the program have their cases dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office.

All of the individuals arrested during Saturday’s operation declined to participate in the program. Since its inception in 2013, 355 men and women have been arrested for prostitution during these operations, 150 have qualified for the program, and 35 have graduated from the program. The Red Cord initiative receives no government funding and is supported entirely through donations. To learn more, volunteer or donate, citizens can visit the Coastal Bend Wellness foundation at http://www.cbwellness.org.

Although often inaccurately referred to as a “victimless” crime, prostitution is inextricably linked to multiple other crimes including assault, human trafficking, sexual abuse, drug abuse, and the spread of sexually transmitted infectious disease. Neighborhoods where prostitution is prevalent experience a drastic degradation of the quality of life that citizens expect and deserve. The Corpus Christi Police Department will continue to collaborate with all government and private entities to combat prostitution and help accomplish our mission of working with the community to reduce crime, reduce the fear of crime and enhance public safety.

