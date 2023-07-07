Bicyclist hit by car after running red light, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman on a bicycle was taken to a Corpus Christi hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car, according to Corpus Christi police officials.
The woman on the bicycle was trying to cross Alameda to continue on Airline, police said, but she ran a red light and was hit by a car.
She is expected to be okay, officials said. The driver of the car was not ticketed for the crash.
