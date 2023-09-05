Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade officially sworn into office Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade was officially sworn into office Tuesday over at Corpus Christi City Hall.
Wade joins the Corpus Christi Fire Department from Austin, where he previously served as assistant fire chief for the Austin Fire Department.
3NEWS spoke with Wade following Tuesdays ceremony.
"The fire department belongs to the community and the fire department here in Corpus Christi has served the community for many many years, and they have done it at the highest levels. For me, I look to continue that effort," he said.
When asked whether the fire department will see any immediate changes, Wade said his first order of business is to listen. He was joined by his family during Tuesday's swearing in ceremony.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- No motive, leads after two men found shot to death in SUV near Aransas Pass, police say
- Your 2023 guide to Buc Days
- Peoples Restaurant & Lounge closes its doors after 20 years
- Corpus Christi man kills parking attendant scammer, returns to date, police say
- President Joe Biden commutes Corpus Christi woman's drug sentence
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.