Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade officially sworn into office Tuesday

When asked whether the fire department will see any immediate changes, Wade said his first order of business is to listen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade was officially sworn into office Tuesday over at Corpus Christi City Hall.

Wade joins the Corpus Christi Fire Department from Austin, where he previously served as assistant fire chief for the Austin Fire Department.

3NEWS spoke with Wade following Tuesdays ceremony.

"The fire department belongs to the community and the fire department here in Corpus Christi has served the community for many many years, and they have done it at the highest levels. For me, I look to continue that effort," he said.

