Driver who left scene of fatal accident involving unhitched trailer identified

He has not been arrested, officials said.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The man who was driving a truck that a trailer became unhitched from, causing a fatal accident, has turned himself in, Kingsville officials said.

The accident happened on Sept. 28 on Highway 77 just north of Corral Ave.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old Hispanic Male from Brownsville, whose name has not been released, went to the Kingsville Police Department with his attorney and said he was responsible for the accident. He has not been arrested, officials said.

The man told police that his trailer got loose after the wheels moved from concrete to asphalt. The trailer then crossed a median and hit a truck driven by Jonathan Limas, 46, of Weslaco. Limas died at the scene.

"The investigation into this major accident is ongoing and detectives will present the case to the District Attorney’s Office for review once it is complete. At this time, no arrests have been made," a statement from Kingsville Police Chief Ricardo Torres said.

The Kingsville Police Department would like to remind drivers that leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony punishable by 2 to 10 years in state prison.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.