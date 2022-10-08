Old Christus Spohn Hospital to be demolished

Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital was opened in 1944 and operated at the time by Nueces County. The old building is expected to be gone by the end of the year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building.

The old building should be gone by the end of the year.

"It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny Hipp with the Nueces County Hospital District.



Nueces County Commissioners got an update from the head of the hospital district and Christus Spohn administrators on plans to demolish the old Christus Spohn Memorial hospital.



"We are continuing even through all of the disruption, both from a construction standpoint as well as from several natural disasters," according to Dr. Osbert Blow, the CEO of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. "I mention COVID. We also had a deep freeze, we had a couple of hurricanes in the mix. I think we're doing quite well."



The Hector P. Garcia Clinic, operated by Christus Spohn was opened in 2017.

The E-R and trauma services were transferred to Spohn Shoreline in 2019 leaving only behavioral services on the old hospital's 7th floor.



The Hector P. Garcia Clinic was opened in 2017, and the hospital, the emergency room services were actually decommissioned in October of 2019. They were transferred over to Spohn Shoreline. Now the only thing left is behavioral services on the seventh floor. And once they're moved out in September, demolition will begin in October."



Plans for the demolition schedule were shared with the court. And while all the commissioners reflected on their memories of the old hospital as a trusted friend and a valuable community resource, the only other discussion was plans for the land once the hospital is gone.



County judge Barbara Canales asked, "Is it really green? Is it grass? Or is it just when we say green space we mean that it's a new space?"



The drawings from the demolition plans show grass and trees being planted across the old hospital site, for now.

