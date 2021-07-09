Have you seen this man? He is wanted by CCPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a man accused of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.
Jesus Acosta, 24, has a warrant out for his arrest, CCPD officials said.
Acosta is described as a 24-year-old male who stands 5′ 03″, weighs approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.
If you know how to locate Acosta, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online, which could earn you a cash reward.
